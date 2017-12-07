Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Aaron’s big secret threatens his romance with Alex, reveals Danny Miller

Emmerdale: Aaron’s big secret threatens his romance with Alex, reveals Danny Miller

"It's a difficult thing to talk about. He's ashamed of it"

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Thursday 7th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Thursday 7th December 2017 Emmerdale - Ep 8021 Thursday 21st December 2017 - 2nd Ep Alex Mason [STEVEN FLYNN] moves in to kiss Aaron Dingle [DANNY MILLER] but he's quick to back away and Aaron kicks himself as Alex leaves. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale will revisit Aaron’s self-harm story in the run-up to Christmas when evidence of his scars threaten to come between him and current love interest Dr Alex Mason.

Advertisement

Upcoming scenes will see Aaron left uncomfortable when Alex returns home with him. Knowing that the medic will know what the marks on his body mean, Aaron backs away from a kiss – all of which leads to Alex leaving.

“Aaron knows that he’d have to explain his self-harming past,” explains Danny Miller, who plays Aaron. “It’s a difficult thing to talk about. He’s ashamed of it, but he’s also justified it in his mind. It was a dark time in his life, but he feels that he’s more mature now.”

So why doesn’t he put Alex in the picture? “He just thinks that Alex will freak and won’t want to see him any more. Aaron doesn’t want to be left alone again.”

21_12_EMM_AARON_ALEX_2ND_EP_02dsadassdadsadasdas

Despite this latest obstacle standing in the way of Aaron’s happiness, Miller is hopeful that his character can make a go of things with the handsome doctor, though he’s conflicted about those past affiliations with Robert.

Adds the actor: “For the sake of Aaron’s mental health, I’d like to see him be with somebody who won’t try to change him or complicate his life. But I’m also a big fan of Robert and Aaron, so I’m torn between the two.”

And what are his hopes for Aaron in 2018? “I’d like to see him be a bit more content with his life. And be more of a father figure to Liv – it’d be nice to see him taking care of her rather than the other way around.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Thursday 7th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Thursday 7th December 2017 Emmerdale - Ep 8021 Thursday 21st December 2017 - 2nd Ep Alex Mason [STEVEN FLYNN] moves in to kiss Aaron Dingle [DANNY MILLER] but he's quick to back away and Aaron kicks himself as Alex leaves. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Bake Off is better without the drama

126278

Christmas 2016: best TV on today, New Year’s Eve

113423

Home and Away: Alf has a heart attack – plus Olivia and Chris discover that Irene has been kidnapped

141133.e77e4ab4-8168-4f79-9ee8-9cef6151d68c

Radio Times TV Presenter Champion Semi-Final

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more