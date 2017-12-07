Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Tina is pregnant with Billy’s baby?

EastEnders: Tina is pregnant with Billy’s baby?

But will Honey find out?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 18/12/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5617 (No. 5617) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS THURSDAY 7th DECEMBER 2017* Tina is looking at pregnancy tests when Honey and Billy come in. Tina Carter (LUISA BRADSHAW WHITE), Billy Mitchell (PERRY FENWICK) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

It’s one of the first rules of soapland: if you’re a woman who has a one-night stand, then in four weeks’ time, you’re going to be staring at the results of a pregnancy test. And so it turns out for EastEnders’s Tina Carter, who – in the run-up to Christmas – starts to wonder whether she’s pregnant with Billy’s baby and shares her fears with Shirley.

Advertisement
EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5617

Later on, when Tina goes to buy a pregnancy test, she bumps into Honey and Billy, the latter of whom is horrified when he realises what she’s buying. Tina, though, is feeling conflicted about the situation and thinks that this could be a fateful second chance at motherhood.

EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5617

Scenes to be shown on Monday 18 December will then see Honey again encountering a solemn looking Tina – but will Ms Carter reveal all about what’s going on? And how would Honey react should she discover that her husband has strayed?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 21/12/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5619 (No. 5619) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS THURSDAY 7th DECEMBER 2017* Ian and Max fight Max Branning (JAKE WOOD), Ian Beale (ADAM WOODYATT) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

131640.095ff082-d8cf-4e23-b905-33cb38fe3e14

Patrick Stewart reveals his greatest fears – and a lifelong addiction to jigsaws

113811

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Young Frankenstein, Escape from the Planet of the Apes: films on TV today

14403744-low_res-the-apprentice-series-13-2017

People can’t get over Jeff’s break-dancing on The Apprentice

imagenotavailable1

Mary Berry on The Great British Bake Off series four and the RT Audience Award

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more