EastEnders: Tina is pregnant with Billy’s baby?

It’s one of the first rules of soapland: if you’re a woman who has a one-night stand, then in four weeks’ time, you’re going to be staring at the results of a pregnancy test. And so it turns out for EastEnders’s Tina Carter, who – in the run-up to Christmas – starts to wonder whether she’s pregnant with Billy’s baby and shares her fears with Shirley.

Later on, when Tina goes to buy a pregnancy test, she bumps into Honey and Billy, the latter of whom is horrified when he realises what she’s buying. Tina, though, is feeling conflicted about the situation and thinks that this could be a fateful second chance at motherhood.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 18 December will then see Honey again encountering a solemn looking Tina – but will Ms Carter reveal all about what’s going on? And how would Honey react should she discover that her husband has strayed?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

