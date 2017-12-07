EastEnders: Max and Ian in fight to the death!?

Max Branning has murder in mind in the run-up to Christmas on EastEnders when he vents his anger on Ian Beale.

An increasingly unhinged Max blames the Beales for his incarceration, after the family let him take the rap for the crime of killing Lucy Beale, knowing full well that it was actually Bobby who was responsible.

After spending the best part of 2017 plotting the downfall of his neighbours, Max has now seen his scheme unravel. But in a last-ditch attempt to get revenge, Max will be seen breaking into the Beales’ house and menacingly lying in wait for Ian to get home.

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 21 December sees an erratic Max tell Ian that he’s going to get the ultimate revenge and kill him. And, from the looks of things, Ian is taking Max’s threats very seriously indeed.

As a fight breaks out, fans will be left on the edge of their seats as they fret about how far Max is willing to go. Is this the moment when Ian Beale meets his maker? Or can he get the better of an increasingly erratic Max?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

