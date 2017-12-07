Coronation Street’s Alison King reveals she turned down Strictly Come Dancing: “I just didn’t fancy it”

Alison King’s Coronation Street comeback as Carla Connor is imminent, but the actress has sensationally confessed she turned down another British TV institution during her 18 month hiatus from Weatherfield.

“I wanted a break from Coronation Street so I could spend time with my daughter Daisy and I was offered a few of the celeb shows such as Strictly Come Dancing,” says the star. “But I just didn’t fancy it. My main aim was being with Daisy. You don’t get any awards for being a good parent but it is the most important job in the world.

“Over the last 18 months I wasn’t keen on the idea of travelling around the country for work. I was lucky enough to work on the second series of the comedy Sick Note on Sky. I played Chief Superintendent Christine Henchy – she has her hair all rolled up and wears a very austere uniform. She is quite posh so completely different to Carla. There is room for her to return in later tries which would be great.

“It was fantastic to work with Rupert Grint, and I also got to do some scenes with Lindsay Lohan who was really lovely.”

“When Kate Oates took over as Corrie’s producer we met up and she asked me to come back for Christmas which I was more than happy to do. I had said I wanted perhaps a two year break but I felt ready a bit earlier once I spoke to Kate. And it was time for me to have some adult banter again!”

So while Alison King’s army of fans will be delighted to have their heroine back on the cobbles, we can only dream of what her Argentine tango might have been like…

