Coronation Street passion: Tracy pounces on Steve! See the first-look pictures

The pair will get together in the run-up to Christmas

The Christmas spirt is having an unexpected effect on Coronation Street’s Steve and Tracy – as these new images released by ITV highlight.

The pair are back in each other’s arms this festive season when they get tipsy at the local carol concert, but Corrie fans can expect complications to beset the loved-up duo.

After Tracy sneaks a hip flask into the Weatherfield service, she and Steve end up giggling like naughty schoolchildren. And later on, back at the Rovers, Tracy is amused when she learns that Steve has used an app to find his perfect woman – and that the photofit looks like her!

Steve’s bid to then prove Tracy wrong then proves disastrous when she fails to pull an attractive woman. All of which results in a drunken Tracy pouncing and dragging Steve back to number one!

Speaking about the upcoming drama, show boss Kate Oates recently commented to RadioTimes.com:

“We’re also going to give Steve some happiness. Well, happiness may be pushing it slightly, but he will be waking up on Christmas morning with Tracy Barlow.

“Not that Amy and Simon are all that pleased at this joyful union – in fact, they’re going to do their best to make sure they never get back together, the killjoys.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Coronation Street

itv jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

