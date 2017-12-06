Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
“Worst ending ever”: viewers slams Safe House series finale

“Worst ending ever”: viewers slams Safe House series finale

The identity of the mysterious Crow was unveiled, but nothing seemed to make sense

SAFE_HOUSE_EP1_001 (2)

The Safe House series two finale left us with so many questions. Sure, we finally saw Simon Duke unveil himself as mysterious serial killer The Crow, before kidnapping Sam at gunpoint – only to be almost drowned by Tom. But… uh… what actually happened to Sam? Why didn’t Simon kill Tom? And what happened to Luke Griffin?

Advertisement

Fans were not happy with such a bizarre ending.

Where was the ending we were waiting for?

What about those unanswered questions?

Advertisement

Unless ITV commissions a third series, we may never know…

Tags

All about Safe House

114671
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

SAFE_HOUSE_EPISODE2_21

Haven’t we had enough of crime drama clichés like Safe House?

SAFE_HOUSE_EP3_26 (1)

Where is ITV’s Safe House series two filmed?

Safe House

The new series of Safe House had viewers terrified

SAFE_HOUSE_EP1_48

7 questions we have after Safe House episode 2

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more