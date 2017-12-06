Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The Voice Kids UK 2017: Who are the coaches?

The Voice Kids UK 2017: Who are the coaches?

Meet the music stars who'll be swinging around in the red chairs when The Voice Kids debuts on ITV

140305.2b075c00-45f9-4ec3-9b39-e47f537a0bc3

The Voice Kids UK has finally arrived on ITV, but who are the coaches who’ll be swinging their chairs for the nation’s most talented nippers?

Advertisement

The line-up as well as the format is different to the adult version of The Voice UK – although there is a familiar face back for another go at the spinning chairs…

Advertisement

Click the images below to find out more about all The Voice Kids UK coaches.

140354.39047720-9815-4b8a-a0d4-d20ac1d878a5

Danny Jones
140350.7150b9d6-0b79-49e0-8aa1-d531b4f8bdbf

Pixie Lott
140358.c4787df2-8087-4b94-8b28-48fb47b1b6a6

will.i.am
140355.49c83456-4fdb-4f9e-aac3-dabd09880611

Find out more

Tags

All about The Voice Kids

140342.90f0c1b5-5a12-477f-9bea-e7f18ba69ef2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

140076.fe8be4f6-b684-451c-a88f-979319b37a62

The Voice Kids | will.i.am says young contestants will be MORE successful than the adults

140077.7834b139-0688-4fa0-91ba-0ffaa2714fc0

Will.i.am backs The Voice Kids format change: not giving feedback would be "inhumane"

TV debate Does The Voice Kids put too much pressure on its young performers?

Sarah Doran
Sarah Doran
133985.ab327e41-818a-42e9-b484-a76a89f80102

Exclusive The Voice Kids host Emma Willis says child singers take rejection better than adults

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more