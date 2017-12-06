Accessibility Links

The Top Christmas Toys of 2017

Have you been good this year?

Forget visions of sugar plums, kids today dream of all manner of smart toys and funky playsets. The Toy Retailers Association have produced their annual list of the top toys, and along with old favourites like Star Wars and nostalgic blasts like Stretch Armstrong, there’s some serious technology in the form of the Fingerlings from WoWee robotics. Also, there’s a game about a toilet.

Here’s the full list. Check it twice.

Enchantimals Playhouse Panda Set (£33)

Panda bunk beds. It’s almost too cute for words.

Fingerlings (£14.99)

Smart robot monkeys that live on your fingers and blow kisses. Baffling to adults, but kids can’t get enough.

FurReal Roarin’ Tyler (£99)

This fearsome tiger is best friends with a chicken. Not realistic, perhaps, but definitely adorable.

Hatchimals Surprise (£74.99)

For the first time, Hatchimal eggs now produce twins. Yes, every pack is a guaranteed double-yolker.

Laser X – 2 Player Pack (£49.99)

The next generation game of tag. An unlimited number of players can take part with more handsets.

 Nerf Nitro Longshot Smash (£21.99)

Nerf are best known for flinging foam darts, but the Nitro is designed to accelerate cars at lightning speeds.

Paw Patrol Sea Patroller (£69.99)

Now there’s nowhere the puppy the rescue dogs can’t reach, with their sea base able to travel over land too.

PJ Masks Headquarters Playset (£49.99)

Every child is the superhero of their own story, based on the popular kids show.

LEGO Star Wars: BB-8 (£84.99)

Star Wars, Lego and the cutest little droid since R2D2 combine for this must have playset.

The Original Stretch Armstrong (£21.99) 

A nostalgic trip to their childhood for some, a flexible hero for others. The villainous ‘Vac Man’ is also available.

 Toilet Trouble (£17.99)

A board game to drive u round the bend.

