Hollyoaks: Luke Morgan’s secret son and wife arrive

Hollyoaks have announced Luke Morgan’s secret family will arrive early next year as his estranged teenage son Oliver comes to the village along with his mum, and Luke’s wife, Scarlett, played by Susie Amy.

Troubled Luke’s backstory from the intervening 15 years he was away from Hollyoaks will start to be revealed to the audience in the coming weeks. Having already confessed to friend Darren Osborne he was married with a kid when he lived in Canada, it now emerges that Scarlett Morgan disappeared with their son Oliver eight years ago after her husband’s drinking spiralled out of control and she feared for their safety.

With Luke now engaged to childhood sweetheart Mandy Richardson, after reuniting when they met while travelling, Mr Morgan needs to track down Scarlett and get a divorce as soon as possible – or else face becoming a bigamist…

Scarlett and Oliver will turn up in Chester next month, but can Luke keep them away from Mandy before she discovers he has a family she knows nothing about? Will Luke and Oliver be able to build a father-son relationship after years of estrangement? And does Scarlett still hold a torch for her other half, despite his drinking demons?

Newcomer Aedan Duckworth will play Oliver, having been discovered as part of Hollyoaks’ production company Lime Pictures’ casting initiative. Speaking of his new role, the actor said: “I started two weeks ago and it was in at the deep end and I had to spend my whole second day crying! It has been fantastic working with Gary Lucy and Susie Amy and I look forward to getting to work with more of the cast and settling in properly next year.”

Amy’s casting was announced a while ago but the show refused to confirm exactly who she’d be playing, but pictures released of her and Lucy on set together rather gave the game away. The pair played husband and wife Chardonnay and Kyle Pascoe in trashy ITV drama Footballers’ Wives which started in 2002. Will the old spark be there when they’re reunited?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.