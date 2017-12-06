Emmerdale: Alfie dies as the Dingles’ beloved dog leaves the ITV soap

It was the end of an era on Emmerdale tonight

Emmerdale fans were left teary-eyed tonight after the Dingles’ beloved pet dog Alfie was put down after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

Advertisement

Speaking about the character’s exit, actress Jane Cox – who plays Lisa – said recently:

“Filming those final scenes with Alfie was heartbreaking. Anyone who’s had animals knows how hard it is when you have to make that kind of choice, even Steve [Halliwell, aka Zak], who I don’t think has had a dog in real life or ever been in that position, was really upset. The tears were real.

“Even though we knew the dog playing Alfie is perfectly fine, it was very difficult. That dog is such a brilliant actor – he’s learnt from all of us you see!”

Alfie has been a part of Emmerdale for nine years, with storylines over the years including his being poisoned after consuming rat poison and digging up a dead body.

Last year, he diced with death after being run over at a vegan fair and ended up being given the kiss of life by troubled teen Lachlan.

Alfie’s owner Lynda Woodrow explained tonight why the pooch has decided to bow out: “We realised Alfie was getting older as his hearing is not what it was and we felt is was kinder to put Alfie into retirement before his job got too hard for him to do it well.

“But be reassured in real life Alfie is enjoying life in retirement.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.