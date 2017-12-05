What would happen to the burglars if Home Alone was real?

Kevin McCallister's brutal assault course eventually got the better of Harry and Marv - but what injuries did his traps really inflict on them?

If you didn’t watch Home Alone over Christmas, seriously, what were you doing with your time? If you did, you probably spent most of the film giggling and/or wincing at the injuries young Kevin McAllister (played by Macaulay Culkin) inflicts on his two assailants. Just how did they survive? Well, according to a medical expert, if Home Alone was real, Harry and Marv would have breathed their last long before Marley reached for his shovel…

Screen Junkies – makers of Honest Trailers – asked Dr Adam Friedlander how many times the burglars would have perished if their ordeal in both the first and second films had really taken place. The answer? Well, that would be spoiling it – but we can reveal that both need more lives than a cat to make it out of Kevin’s deadly assault course alive. Take a look at the medical assessment below: