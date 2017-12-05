Did Steven Moffat just reveal the truth about Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who accent?

The Doctor Who showrunner has just dropped a massive clue about how the Thirteenth Time Lord is going to sound

There has been much ado about whether Jodie Whittaker is going to keep her Yorkshire accent when she takes over the Tardis as the Thirteenth Doctor this Christmas.

David Tennant was asked to drop his Scottish lilt when he played the Tenth, Peter Capaldi kept his as the Twelfth, as did Mancunian Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor – but what will Whittaker do?

Well showrunner Steven Moffat may just have revealed the answer – and it sounds as though it’s going to be… Yorkshire!

“You’ll spend more time in that first episode reacting to her accent than her gender,” Moffat told SFX magazine. “It’ll be, ‘Oh, what a big fuss… oh, she’s funny, isn’t she?… Yorkshire? Why’s she got a Yorkshire accent?’ That’s going to be it.”

Now, we know Moffat has indeed been privy to Whittaker’s first appearance as the Doctor in the final moments of the Christmas special – but we also know that he can sometimes be a little bit of a tease, so it’s hard to know whether to take this with a pinch of salt.

One thing’s for sure, it’s certainly what most fans want to see – 85 per cent of them voted yes to Yorkshire in our recent poll.