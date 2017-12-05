First look at Jon Hamm and Richard Ayoade in Travel Man Christmas

Richard Ayoade has tapped up former Mad Men star Jon Hamm for the Travel Man Christmas special, and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look at the two soaking up some culture in Hong Kong.

The special – which was announced back in November along with a spate of Channel 4 Christmas programming – will see Ayoade capping off a year in which he has travelled the world over with stars such as Lena Dunham, Matt Lucas and Sally Phillips by touring the pearl of the orient with Hamm, who has a surprising pedigree in British Christmastime telly.

If anyone was ever likely to make the Mad Men star look awkward it was to be Richard Ayoade.

According to the initial release from Channel 4, the two will be enjoying a “faux festive” mini-break in Hong Kong, taking in the city’s sights, jumping on the trams and ferries and cable cars, and setting off on a food tour.

They’ll also get some bespoke suits from the city’s 24-hour taylors, and parttake in Tai Chi, foot massage and fortune telling.

Travel Man Christmas will air on Channel 4 over the festive period