EastEnders: Lauren faces a BIG dilemma after latest Max crisis – will she help her dad?

Is Lauren about to come to her father's rescue?

Lauren could end up being the saviour of her disgraced dad Max after being handed some vital paperwork in tonight’s EastEnders. But will she decide to aid the beleaguered Mr Branning?

Scenes just shown on the BBC1 soap saw Josh pay his girlfriend a visit and hand her a copy of Max’s contract – commenting that it’s now up to her as to what she does with it.

As fans know, Max currently believes that his Weyland bosses have left him without a penny after stitching him up. But with key documents still in existence, might Lauren opt to come to her dad’s rescue in his time of crisis?

Tuesday’s cliffhanger saw Max left further humiliated when Willmott-Brown gave him a bin bag of his belongings. As Max railed at Fi for duping him, Jack gave him a slap across the face in an effort to calm him down.

Standing out on the Square, Lauren witnessed the altercation, appearing torn as to where she thought her allegiances should lie.

Thursday’s episode of EastEnders will see tensions continuing to run high for the Branning family as Jack encourages Max to build bridges.

But will Lauren and Abi be able to put the past behind them? And how will Max react when the girls quiz their dad about his actions?

