EastEnders: full Christmas 2017 and New Year schedule REVEALED

Find out when exactly BBC1 will be showing the BBC1 soap over the festive season

BBC1 has revealed when exactly fans of the soap can catch all the festive Walford drama. This year, the episodes showing over Christmas and New Year will see the Brannings and Carters taking their place in the spotlight.

An increasingly deranged Max has murder in mind (Ian and Phil should both be watching their backs), but it’s the Brannings themselves who will ultimately be left in bits.

Over at the Queen Vic, Mick and Linda look set to lose their beloved pub, but pledge to make their last year in Albert Square their best yet by throwing everything into their vow renewal.

Speaking recently to Radio Times about what viewers can expect to see, show boss John Yorke said:

“The really big story on Christmas Day, and one of the biggest stories we have ever told on EastEnders, will revolve around Max and how his past actions all come back to haunt him in the most powerful and appalling way.

“The Branning family and their wider clan will be at the heart of the drama, as all of those involved in the plot to buy up and build over Albert Square get their spectacular comeuppance.

“Events on Christmas Day will lay down the shape of Albert Square for years to come.”

All episodes shown on BBC1

Christmas Eve – 8.00pm (30 mins)

Christmas Day – 9.00pm (1 hour)

Boxing Day – 7.30pm (3o mins)

Thursday 28 December – 8.00pm (30 mins)

Friday 29 December – 8.00pm (30 mins)

New Year’s Day – 8.00pm (1 hour)

Tuesday 2 January – 7.00pm (1 hour)

Wednesday 3 January – 8.00pm (30 mins)

Thursday 4 January – 7.30pm (30 mins)

