Coronation Street: full Christmas 2017 and New Year schedule is REVEALED

ITV has today revealed when all the Christmas and New Year episodes of Coronation Street will be showing this festive season.

Among the big storylines on offer are the return of Carla Connor, the possibility of the Barlows discovering Billy’s big secret and the prospect of Steve and Tracy cuddling up.

Plus, following a traumatic year, Bethany looks set to find some happiness with Craig.

Speaking recently to Radio Times about all the upcoming drama, show boss Kate Oates said:

“Our Coronation Street Christmas present is, of course, the return of Carla Connor, complete with leopard-skin coat and plenty of secrets to unwrap over the festive season.

“Usually no stranger to a bottle of red wine, Carla is now sticking to soft drinks, but why? And will she help Aidan out in his time of crisis?”

All episodes showing on ITV

Christmas Day – 8.00pm (1 hour)

Boxing Day – 9.00pm (1 hour)

Wednesday 27 December – 7.30pm (30 mins)

Friday 29 December – 7.30pm (30 mins)

New Year’s Day – 7.30pm (30 mins)

Wednesday 3 January – 7.30pm (30 mins)/8.30pm (30 mins)

Thursday 4 January – 8.30pm (30 mins)

Friday 5 January – 7.30 (30 mins)/8.30pm (30 mins)

