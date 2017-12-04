Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
How much of an Alan Partridge Fan are you?

How much of an Alan Partridge Fan are you?

25 years of Partridge. 25 questions. Will you end up top of the Pear tree?

Alan Partridge, Getty, TG

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV today, Saturday 14 April

imagenotavailable1

Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone and the best celebrity fangirl freak outs

imagenotavailable1

Saved By the Bell’s Mr Belding just graduated from university

imagenotavailable1

Chris Evans to appear on Top Gear much sooner than you thought

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more