How much of an Alan Partridge Fan are you?

<section><h2>How well do you know Alan Partridge?</h2> <p></p> <p>It's a bloody ruddy hard quiz...</p></section><section><h2>What is Alan's middle name?</h2></section><section><h3>Name Alan's son</h3></section><section><h3>And his daughter...</h3></section><section><h3>On which show was Alan Partridge first unleashed on the world?</h3></section><section><h3>Which James Bond actor fails to arrive on the first episode of KYKMWAP due to traffic issues?</h3></section><section><h3>What's the name of the transvestite innuendo-toting cook in Knowing Me Knowing Yule?</h3></section><section><h3>How did Chief Commissioning Editor of the BBC, Tony Hayers, Die?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the name of the junior female Linton Travel Tavern employee played by Sally Phillips?</h3></section><section><h3>What are the ingredients of a Lady Boy?</h3></section><section><h3>Which spice museum does Alan say the staff of Pear Tree productions are visiting because he was unable to get the Spice Girls to celebrate the recommissioning of his show?</h3></section><section><h3>Which nationality is Alan's girlfriend Sonja?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the name of Michael's pushbike?</h3></section><section><h3>What does Alan raise Lynn's annual salary to in the form of song when he fears he's going to be duffed up by an ex-fuzz in his static home?</h3></section><section><h3>Name Tony Hayer's replacement as Chief Commissioning Editor of the BBC who dies at his desk while attempting to re-sign Alan to the Beeb</h3></section><section><h3>Where did Alan drive in bare feet after buying the rights to K-9, the robot dog on casters from Doctor Who</h3></section><section><h3>Which Bond film does Alan act out the entire opening sequence to in his static home after his Bond-a-thon is ruined by a Sunny Delight spillage?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the name of Alan's autobiography which he oversees the pulping of at the end of I'm Alan Partridge series 2?</h3></section><section><h3>Which song does Alan play in the car and enthusiastically sing along to on the way home from his date with Jill at a "cracking" owl sanctuary?</h3></section><section><h3>What was the name of Alan's company in series 2 of I'm Alan Partridge?</h3></section><section><h3>Which of these was NOT a name Alan considered for his new home?</h3></section><section><h3>On which pleasure pier does Alan face off against Pat Farrell in the exciting climax of movie Alpha Pappa</h3></section><section><h3>What is written on the back of the black jacket Alan is wearing at Tony Hayers' funeral?</h3></section><section><h3>How many nights did Alan Partridge live in Linton Travel Tavern?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the name of the video series that Alan Partridge makes for Meteor Productions?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the name of Alan's sidekick on Mid Morning Matters?</h3></section><section><h2>You People!</h2> <p></p> <p>What the hell were you thinking?</p></section><section><h3>I'm not driving a Mini Metro!</h3> <p></p> <p>You need to seriously sort out your attitude when it comes to Alan. He's not impressed</p></section><section><h3>Abso-bloody-exactly</h3> <p></p> <p>You know your Partridge well. But you need a little more practice before you can truly live in a static home under a Pear Tree.</p></section><section><h3>Back of the Net!</h3> <p></p> <p>You are clearly mad about Alan. If you have time - head for a mirror and kiss your own face.</p></section>