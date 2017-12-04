How much of an Alan Partridge Fan are you? 25 years of Partridge. 25 questions. Will you end up top of the Pear tree? Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share on Google Plus Share on Reddit Email to a friend Monday, 4th December 2017 at 2:41 pm <section><h2>How well do you know Alan Partridge?</h2> <p></p> <p>It's a bloody ruddy hard quiz...</p></section><section><h2>What is Alan's middle name?</h2></section><section><h3>Name Alan's son</h3></section><section><h3>And his daughter...</h3></section><section><h3>On which show was Alan Partridge first unleashed on the world?</h3></section><section><h3>Which James Bond actor fails to arrive on the first episode of KYKMWAP due to traffic issues?</h3></section><section><h3>What's the name of the transvestite innuendo-toting cook in Knowing Me Knowing Yule?</h3></section><section><h3>How did Chief Commissioning Editor of the BBC, Tony Hayers, Die?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the name of the junior female Linton Travel Tavern employee played by Sally Phillips?</h3></section><section><h3>What are the ingredients of a Lady Boy?</h3></section><section><h3>Which spice museum does Alan say the staff of Pear Tree productions are visiting because he was unable to get the Spice Girls to celebrate the recommissioning of his show?</h3></section><section><h3>Which nationality is Alan's girlfriend Sonja?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the name of Michael's pushbike?</h3></section><section><h3>What does Alan raise Lynn's annual salary to in the form of song when he fears he's going to be duffed up by an ex-fuzz in his static home?</h3></section><section><h3>Name Tony Hayer's replacement as Chief Commissioning Editor of the BBC who dies at his desk while attempting to re-sign Alan to the Beeb</h3></section><section><h3>Where did Alan drive in bare feet after buying the rights to K-9, the robot dog on casters from Doctor Who</h3></section><section><h3>Which Bond film does Alan act out the entire opening sequence to in his static home after his Bond-a-thon is ruined by a Sunny Delight spillage?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the name of Alan's autobiography which he oversees the pulping of at the end of I'm Alan Partridge series 2?</h3></section><section><h3>Which song does Alan play in the car and enthusiastically sing along to on the way home from his date with Jill at a "cracking" owl sanctuary?</h3></section><section><h3>What was the name of Alan's company in series 2 of I'm Alan Partridge?</h3></section><section><h3>Which of these was NOT a name Alan considered for his new home?</h3></section><section><h3>On which pleasure pier does Alan face off against Pat Farrell in the exciting climax of movie Alpha Pappa</h3></section><section><h3>What is written on the back of the black jacket Alan is wearing at Tony Hayers' funeral?</h3></section><section><h3>How many nights did Alan Partridge live in Linton Travel Tavern?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the name of the video series that Alan Partridge makes for Meteor Productions?</h3></section><section><h3>What is the name of Alan's sidekick on Mid Morning Matters?</h3></section><section><h2>You People!</h2> <p></p> <p>What the hell were you thinking?</p></section><section><h3>I'm not driving a Mini Metro!</h3> <p></p> <p>You need to seriously sort out your attitude when it comes to Alan. He's not impressed</p></section><section><h3>Abso-bloody-exactly</h3> <p></p> <p>You know your Partridge well. But you need a little more practice before you can truly live in a static home under a Pear Tree.</p></section><section><h3>Back of the Net!</h3> <p></p> <p>You are clearly mad about Alan. If you have time - head for a mirror and kiss your own face.</p></section> Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share on Google Plus Share on Reddit Email to a friend Related news Films on TV today, Saturday 14 April Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone and the best celebrity fangirl freak outs You might like Films on TV today, Saturday 14 April Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone and the best celebrity fangirl freak outs Saved By the Bell’s Mr Belding just graduated from university Chris Evans to appear on Top Gear much sooner than you thought