Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Luke Browning to be killed – on Phil’s orders?!

EastEnders: Luke Browning to be killed – on Phil’s orders?!

Phil was seen putting in a call to Aidan in tonight's episode - so is this it for Luke?

pjimage-42sadasdasdasdasdas

Has EastEnders hard man Phil Mitchell ensured that Luke Browning will face deadly retribution? It’ll be the question on the lips of all fans of the BBC1 soap tonight after Phil sought revenge following Ben’s brutal beating at the hands of Willmott-Brown’s son.

Advertisement

Scenes just shown saw Phil and Kathy discover that Ben was in hospital after being attacked in the Arches in last Friday’s episode. And when Ben revealed that Luke was responsible for his injuries, it soon became apparent that Phil was determined to seek vengeance.

EastEnders - October-December 2017

Despite Kathy’s efforts to keep Phil calm, he was last seen putting in a call to former cell mate Aidan and asking him for a favour. And not just any old favour, but a “BIG favour”. So what does all this mean for the self-satisfied Luke, who was glimpsed tonight celebrating Weyland’s victory as the company seized control of the Queen Vic?

Screen Shot sadasdasdasdasdsa2017-12-04 at 12.31.43

Is Luke about to suffer some of the same treatment he meted out to Ben? Or will Phil end up with blood on his hands should Aidan up the ante and kill the vicious businessman?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that. there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

Screen Shot asdasdasdadas2017-12-04 at 11.39.25
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Michel Roux Jr on the emotion of Kitchen Impossible and why there are too many cookery programmes on TV

imagenotavailable1

4th Impact voted off of X Factor and will miss this year’s semi-final

imagenotavailable1

ITV boss: X Factor and BGT are here to stay

Screen Shot sdpjasdpjasdjas2017-11-09 at 08.37.53

EastEnders: Phil makes shock discovery about Willmott-Brown’s family – what happens next?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more