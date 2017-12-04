EastEnders: Luke Browning to be killed – on Phil’s orders?!

Phil was seen putting in a call to Aidan in tonight's episode - so is this it for Luke?

Has EastEnders hard man Phil Mitchell ensured that Luke Browning will face deadly retribution? It’ll be the question on the lips of all fans of the BBC1 soap tonight after Phil sought revenge following Ben’s brutal beating at the hands of Willmott-Brown’s son.

Advertisement

Scenes just shown saw Phil and Kathy discover that Ben was in hospital after being attacked in the Arches in last Friday’s episode. And when Ben revealed that Luke was responsible for his injuries, it soon became apparent that Phil was determined to seek vengeance.

Despite Kathy’s efforts to keep Phil calm, he was last seen putting in a call to former cell mate Aidan and asking him for a favour. And not just any old favour, but a “BIG favour”. So what does all this mean for the self-satisfied Luke, who was glimpsed tonight celebrating Weyland’s victory as the company seized control of the Queen Vic?

Is Luke about to suffer some of the same treatment he meted out to Ben? Or will Phil end up with blood on his hands should Aidan up the ante and kill the vicious businessman?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that. there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.