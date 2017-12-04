Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Debbie Rush says that Anna Windass could be killed off!

The actress doesn't mind the door being shut permanently on beleaguered Anna

Coronation Street star Debbie Rush has revealed that Anna Windass might be about to get a tragic exit.

The actress – whose final scenes are set to be shown in early 2018 – hinted that Anna might well meet her maker as part of an upcoming storyline.

“I said it was up to the writers to do whatever they think is best for the character,” said Rush. “Even if the door is shut permanently – I wasn’t bothered either way.”

Asked if she’d ever reprise the role of Anna, Rush replied: “Well, it would depend on whether Anna is dead or alive.”

The character of Anna is currently in prison after being framed by villainous Pat Phelan following Seb’s recent fall from his window cleaner’s ladder.

But scenes to be shown later this month will see Anna collapse and be rushed to hospital, only for her to then escape wearing a stolen coat. “Security isn’t great in the hospital and the staff are unassuming with little Anna and mistakenly think that she won’t run away.”

Viewers can expect the plotline to take various twists and turns before Rush goes, but speaking about life after Coronation Street, the star had this to say:

“I took about two years to make the decision to go. The show has been really good to me – I’ve been really lucky and had great storylines and feel highly respected by my colleagues.

“So it’s scary to leave a lovely job like this, but I just want to be creative again somewhere else.”

Coronation Street

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

