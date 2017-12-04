What time is Alan Partridge on TV this Christmas?

Ahead of a new series on the BBC in 2018 - this new documentary celebrates a quarter of a century of Britain's best broadcaster...

It’s been 25 years since the BBC gave Alan Partridge his own radio show in the shape of Knowing Me Knowing You With Alan Partridge (KMKYWAP for short) and a broadcasting legend was born.

Advertisement

In 2018, the undisputed king of fictional East Anglian broadcasting will – along with the man who gives him a voice, Steve Coogan – return to mother Auntie for a brand new series. But before that sensational comeback, he’s got the small matter of a retrospective to get through this Christmas.

Excited? You should be…

When is Alan Partridge on TV this Christmas?

Alan Partridge: Why, When, Where, How and Whom? will be on BBC television this Christmas.

Final schedules are yet to be confirmed, so we’ll update this article as soon as we have further details.

What is going to happen in the show?

This one-off Alan Partridge special will take an affectionate look back at 25 years of broadcasting by the Norfolk-bred giant of radio and television.

The documentary promises insight and interviews from Steve Coogan, as well as the critically acclaimed team of actors and writers who created Partridge and worked on projects with the character through the years including Armando Iannucci, Patrick Marber, Peter Baynham, Rebecca Front, David Schneider and Doon Mackichan.

We’re also promised behind the scenes footage, never-before-seen outtakes, rehearsals and archive footage which shines a light on the genesis of the comedy character who has gone on to be one of the best-loved and most enduring of modern times.

Who else will be in this documentary?

The show will have interviews with actors behind many of the key characters to have featured in Alan’s life including Felicity Montagu (his PA Lynn), Simon Greenall (Michael the BP garage man), Sally Phillips (Sophie the receptionist), Phil Cornwell (Dave Clifton) and Tim Key (Sidekick Simon). There will also be interviews with Neil and Rob Gibbons, the writers who have joined Steve Coogan putting words into the mouth of Alan in more recent years.

Advertisement

Why should I watch?

Because Alan Partridge is a really important character in modern British comedy – and this documentary promises to explore the immense cultural impact he has had on mirth-seekers, popular culture and comedy writers in the past quarter of a century.