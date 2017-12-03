Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale reveals when Emma’s killer is unmasked

Emmerdale reveals when Emma’s killer is unmasked

The truth is coming later this month

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 5 December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Tuesday 5 December 2017 Emmerdale - Ep 8014 Thursday 14th December 2017 - 1st Ep Ross is shocked when he learns Victoria burnt the letter and she begins to doubt herself as Ross claims it was evidence Adam was the murderer. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale fans dying to know who bumped off Emma Barton don’t have long to wait: the ITV soap will reveal who did it in a double bill to be shown on Thursday 14 December.

Advertisement

The murder mystery looks set to climax on the day of Emma’s funeral service, which will be overseen by local vicar Harriet. As a concerned Harriet frets that attendance will be low (well, the deceased did turn out to be a deranged killer), the viewers at home will get a sense that the truth is about to come out…

14_12_EMM_EMMA_FUNERAL_1ST_EP_03 (1)

As the orders of service are laid out, we once again see all the villagers who are currently considered to suspects in the police investigation, before a series of flashbacks reveal what happened on that fateful day at the viaduct where Emma met her maker…

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 5 December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Tuesday 5 December 2017 Emmerdale - Ep 8014 Thursday 14th December 2017 - 1st Ep Ross is shocked when he learns Victoria burnt the letter and she begins to doubt herself as Ross claims it was evidence Adam was the murderer. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

14403744-low_res-the-apprentice-series-13-2017

People can’t get over Jeff’s break-dancing on The Apprentice

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV today, Saturday 14 April

imagenotavailable1

Germany v Portugal – World Cup preview

109374

Aidan Turner, Russell Tovey and Lenora Crichlow fancy a Being Human reunion special

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more