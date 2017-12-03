Emmerdale reveals when Emma’s killer is unmasked

Emmerdale fans dying to know who bumped off Emma Barton don’t have long to wait: the ITV soap will reveal who did it in a double bill to be shown on Thursday 14 December.

Advertisement

The murder mystery looks set to climax on the day of Emma’s funeral service, which will be overseen by local vicar Harriet. As a concerned Harriet frets that attendance will be low (well, the deceased did turn out to be a deranged killer), the viewers at home will get a sense that the truth is about to come out…

As the orders of service are laid out, we once again see all the villagers who are currently considered to suspects in the police investigation, before a series of flashbacks reveal what happened on that fateful day at the viaduct where Emma met her maker…

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers