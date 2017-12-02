Accessibility Links

Who is Aljaz Skorjanec? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

The 19-time Slovenian champion won the glitterball in his very first series

118330

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Aljaž Škorjanec

Age: 27

Born: Slovenia

Twitter: @AljazSkorjanec

Instagram: aljazskorjanec

Strictly wins: 1 – with Abbey Clancy in 2011, his first year on the show.

Which Strictly celebrity has Aljaz been paired with? Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing

Who is Aljaz Škorjanec?

Aljaz is 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance. He signed up for dance lessons without telling his parents aged just five. His favourite dances are the Paso Doble – “it’s strong and masculine” – and the Foxtrot – “everything is fluid and it feels like every move lasts forever”.

He won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013 and since then he has partnered with TV presenter Alison Hammond in 2014 (they placed 10th), Call the Midwife star Helen George in 2015 (they placed sixth) and last year he came eighth with model Daisy Lowe.

Aljaz also married fellow Strictly professional Janette Manrara in July 2017.

