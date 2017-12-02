Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who is AJ Pritchard? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Who is AJ Pritchard? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Everything you need to know about the British dancer from Stoke-on-Trent

118326

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: AJ Pritchard

Age: 22

Advertisement

Twitter: @aj11ace

Instagram: @aj11ace

Strictly wins: 0. AJ partnered with Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane last year and the pair finished fourth.

Which Strictly celebrity has AJ been paired with? Mollie King

Mollie King and AJ Prichard on Strictly Come Dancing

Who is AJ Pritchard?

AJ’s full name is Alex Joseph Pritchard and he was born in Stoke-on-Trent in 1994. AJ has always enjoyed energetic pursuits, and was a keen snowboarder and mountainboarder before a broken arm helped him decide to take up dancing instead.

His professional dancing partner is Chloe Hewitt who, for the second year running, won’t be paired with a celebrity. AJ has spent the last nine years honing his craft with Chloe, becoming National Youth Latin Champions three years in a row, as well as European Youth Latin Champions.

The duo competed in the seventh series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 reaching the semi-finals.

Advertisement

For his first year on Strictly, AJ had a cracking run and managed to finish fourth overall with Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals

Janette Manrara

118503

Oti Mabuse

118497

Karen Clifton

Katya Jones

Dianne Buswell

141220.68782d85-fd14-466a-a1ef-c0b13e3f9969

Nadiya Bychkova

141223.e47e1bba-d7c2-49d3-ab88-ccd5c29a1bbe

Amy Dowden

141223.e47e1bba-d7c2-49d3-ab88-ccd5c29a1bbe

Chloe Hewitt

117546

Aljaz Skorjanec

118330

Giovanni Pernice

118512

AJ Pritchard

118326

Gorka Marquez

118504

Pasha Kovalev

118486

Kevin Clifton

118510

Brendan Cole

118514

Anton Du Beke

118402

Neil Jones

118495

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

116719

Strictly Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the celebrities

116711

Greg Rutherford is the ninth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2016

141194.d83509ac-94c6-42cc-b00a-8d373ee2dadc

Joanne Clifton quits Strictly as new professional dancer line-up is confirmed

125056

What's the hardest dance to score full marks with on Strictly Come Dancing?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more