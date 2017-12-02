Accessibility Links

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

The finalists will compete for the Glitterball Trophy in the fight to be crowned Strictly 2017 champion

The Strictly Come Dancing judges 2017

After months of sweat, tears and glitter, the Strictly Come Dancing final will be on Saturday 16th December.

A grand total of 15 celebrities started off at the launch show on 9th September, where they were paired up with their professional pro dancer partners.

Having danced their way through a gruelling 12 live shows, the Strictly finalists will compete for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

The final usually involves three dances for each contestant: the judges’ pick, the couple’s pick, and a spectacular showdance.

How can I get tickets for the Strictly 2017 final?

Unfortunately, you can’t: the ballot closed before the live shows began. But it’s definitely worth joining the BBC audience mailing list to find out when the ticket ballot opens next year!

Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday 16th December on BBC1

Strictly stars Joe McFadden and Katya Jones
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

