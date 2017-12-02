Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Mollie King?

The singer from The Saturdays will be taking to the dance floor for Strictly 2017

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Mollie King

Age: 30

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Clio

Twitter: @MollieKing

Instagram: @mollieking

Which Strictly professional has Mollie been paired with? AJ Pritchard

Week 10

Score on the leaderboard: 31

Points from the Paso-Doblethon: 2 out of a maximum of 7

Dance: Quickstep to Umbrella by Rihanna

The judges’ verdict: “Very good, Mollie,” said Darcey, who described her routine as “confident” and “assured”, and was pleased with her “clean and crisp” footwork. Meanwhile Shirley said that Mollie had made “humungous strides when it comes to your frame” and that three quarters of the routine was really good and that her core was improving.

“The rain has gone, the fog has lifted!” said Bruno, who praised Mollie for improving so much. “That is the way to get to the final!” he said. Craig commented that she dropped the ball towards the end of the routine, but that he had to agree with his fellow judges. “You are making so much progress! It really is wonderful to see.”

Week 9

Score on the leaderboard: 29

Dance: Charleston to Wings by Little Mix

The judges’ verdict: Mixed. Although Shirley commended King for taking on “difficult lifts”, Craig said, “no turnout in your swivel, lumpy, clumpy, erratic and floppy footwork”. Darcey concluded that although there was “lots of precision in your swivel”, King failed to hold her frame. And Bruno said: “The bird took full flight, it was like a ride on the Big One down at Pleasure Beach, more confidence and strength, you lost concentration but great improvement!”

Week 8

Score on the leaderboard: 22

Dance: Paso Doble to Layla by Derek and the Dominoes

The judges’ verdict: Craig said that some of Mollie’s shapes were “very very awkward”, but “what it did have was power, what it did have was presence”. Darcey said that it had attitude and drama but that she had to keep working on her core strength, while Shirley also said that she needed to maintain her core and that she looked “much better in closed hold”. Bruno said that all of the control and the artistry of the Paso disappeared and that she went quite off time during the routine, too.

Week 7

Score on the leaderboard: 27

Dance: Foxtrot to Call Me Irresponsible by Connie Francis

The judges’ verdict: Bruno thought it was “elegant, classic, nice job”. Craig saw some “balance issues, especially on the disaster part”. Darcey said it was “elegance all the way through” and that Mollie “recovered well” from the minor slip-up. Shirley concluded that she “didn’t race or chase, beautifully timed, definitely going in the right direction”.

Week 6

Score on the leaderboard: 27

Dance: Cha Cha to Better the Devil You Know by Kylie Minogue

The judges’ verdict: Bruno liked the “devilish fun” and said the pair’s “connection has improved”. Craig had a bit of constructive feedback: “Needed straighter legs, slight balance issues, good hip rotation and you looked confident.” Darcy loved how “sharp and sassy” the dance was. And Shirley, finally, concluded that there were issues with Mollie’s “core and shoulders coming up”.

Week 5

Score on the leaderboard: 24

Dance: Viennese Waltz to Anyone Who Had A Heart by Cilla Black

The judges’ verdict: Mollie felt a bit queazy after all those spins, but Craig said that he “really loved the opening armography” and that there was “a lot” of Viennese content in the routine. Darcey said it was “very impressive” and that the pair had grown throughout the competition, but that the only thing that let her down was the hold and her “dead straight” arm. Shirley said the pair had “believable chemistry” and “great turns”.

Week 4

Score on the leaderboard: 27

Dance: Salsa to ‘Súbeme La Radio’ by Enrique Iglesias

The judges’ verdict: “I’m alive!” Mollie excitedly exclaimed after finishing her routine. But Craig Revel Horwood wasn’t so excited, pointing out that her “footwork was very sloppy” and adding that it was a little bit “loose and late” in places. He did love the lifts, with Darcey adding that her partnership with AJ was “definitely saucy” and that her lifts had improved.

Shirley, meanwhile, said it was a “challenging routine” but that it “lacked in the quality in the dance content.”

Week 3

Score on the leaderboard: 30

Dance: American Smooth to Climb Every Mountain

The judges’ verdict: Craig “absolutely loved” the lifts in Mollie and AJ’s routine – although criticised her landings. Darcey’s advice was to keep her core strong when coming out of the lifts but said that Mollie had “so much potential” in the competition. Shirley, meanwhile, was full of praise for Mollie – even going so far as to say that she made her night!

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 25

Dance: Tango to Addicted to Love

The judges’ verdict: Craig called out Mollie and AJ on an illegal lift amongst the routine but he did praise her “attack” and “intent” in the routine. She impressed Head Judge Shirley Ballas, who said despite needing to be a bit softer in her knees, it was the best Tango delivered by a celebrity so far this series.

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 23

Dance: Jive to Good Golly Miss Molly

The judges’ verdict: Bruno wanted Mollie to watch her arms, while Craig said that the former Saturdays star needed to react a little more to AJ’s lead and pulled her up on her flat feet. Darcey said that the attack and stamina was missing from her performance, but that she would probably gain that in time. Shirley described their partnership as having a “lot of potential” and that generally, Mollie did a “very, very good job”.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Mollie King:

Why are you doing Strictly?