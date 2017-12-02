Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Gemma Atkinson?

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Gemma Atkinson

Age: 32

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Athena – the goddess of wisdom, courage, inspiration, strategic warfare, strength, strategy, the arts, crafts, and skill. So basically, a bit of absolutely everything! This name was chosen for Gemma as she trains daily – like many of the heroes and warriors Athena was patron to.

Twitter: @MissGAtkinson

Instagram: glouiseatkinson



Which Strictly professional has Gemma been paired with? Aljaž Škorjanec

Week 10

Score on the leaderboard: 25

Points from the Paso-Doblethon: 3 out of a maximum of 7

Dance: Samba to The River of Dreams by Billy Joel

The judges’ verdict: This sadly wasn’t Gemma’s best week, with Craig saying that he found her arms were “a little bit haphazard” and that her hands in the promenade runs looked like “soup ladles” and it was “a bit awkward at times” and exposed her weaknesses. Darcey found the narrative of the dance confusing and that the routine “never woke up” for her. “I don’t believe this was your dance,” said Darcey.

Shirley said that the routine needed a bit more flow and Bruno said it was a “perfect Samba with a hangover” and that he thought the interpretation stopped the rhythm throughout her body. “Good for you for trying something different,” he concluded.

Week 9

Score on the leaderboard: 39

Dance: American Smooth to Downtown by Petula Clark

The judges’ verdict: Shirley said the dance made her “quite emotional” and Bruno noted that Gemma is “getting better every week”. Darcey love it, too – Gemma was definitely the best improver at Blackpool.

Week 8

Score on the leaderboard: 28

Dance: Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee

The judges’ verdict: When Tess Daly asked Shirley Ballas if Gemma had upped her game this week, Shirley had a little pause before saying “erm…not for me this week” and explained that there was “some mess up” on the fleckerl and that there was “an awful lot of rise and fall going on” during the routine and that it wasn’t her best dance. Bruno said it was an “extremely difficult dance” and that she has to express herself. “You’re holding Aljaz, not a laundry basket!” he exclaimed. Craig thought that she was struggling to keep up and that it lacked motion in the body, but Darcey noticed an improvement. There was “a great difference” in Gemma’s eye level this week.

Week 7

Score on the leaderboard: 26

Dance: Salsa to Sun Comes Up by Rudimental ft. James Arthur

The judges’ verdict: Darcey said the dance was “hot and saucy” but the lifts looked “laboured”. Shirley, meanwhile, liked the “nice foot rotation and body co-ordination”. Bruno did a little rhyme, and said: “Don’t be timid, let yourself go and keep the continuous flow.” Craig wasn’t so impressed, saying that the lifts looked “clunky and heavy” but in spite of this he did “love the routine”.

Week 6

Score on the leaderboard: 30

Dance: Jive to Ever Fallen in Love by The Buzzcocks

The judges’ verdict: Darcey thought Gemma did “impressive kicks and flicks” and liked her “carefree attitude”. Shirley spotted some mistakes at the start and although she thought the rotation was “beautiful” she did note Gemma’s lack of posture. Bruno said she was “growing in confidence” and has “the joy of dancing”. Craig concluded that she “lost synchronicity” and it was all a bit “lumpy and messy”.

Week 5

Score on the leaderboard: 24

Dance: Foxtrot to Believe by Madilyn Bailey

The judges’ verdict: Darcey admired Gemma’s versatility but scolded her for over-stretching her neck. Shirley contrasted last week’s ferocity in the Paso with this week’s “romance and classic elegance”, but the most favourable critique was surprisingly saved for Craig. He warned that “the front-runners in this competition need to start looking behind them, darling.” It’s a sentiment echoed by former pro Joanne Clifton, who told us Gemma is almost certainly headed for the final!

Week 4

Score on the leaderboard: 35

Dance: Paso Doble to Viva la Vida by Coldplay

The judges’ verdict: “Gemma, you really are becoming a polished gem. You shine brighter and brighter every week,” said Bruno, who said that she had given him goosebumps. Craig wanted her to take command of the space when she was out of hold, but he did add that he “really and truly loved it”. Darcey thought it was a “gorgeous” performance and she couldn’t take her eyes off the dance. Shirley found it “powerful but sensual” and commented that “Strictly is a marathon – not a sprint” and that she thought Gemma was here for the long run.

Week 3

Score on the leaderboard: 31

Dance: Charleston to The Bare Necessities

The judges’ verdict: It was Gemma’s highest score of the series yet, although Craig was sad to see there was “no basic Charleston” during the routine. Apart from that he said it was “full of character and full of energy” and he thought it was brilliant. Darcey was pleased with Gemma’s stamina, although the character in her routine needs to stay throughout the whole performance. Shirley congratulated Aljaž on his routine and said that Gemma surprised her with the performance. And quite simply, Bruno loved it.

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 26

Dance: Waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi

The judges’ verdict: Gemma’s Waltz was an “improvement” on week one, according to Craig who also praised her rise and fall during the routine. “You were classy, elegant – you had such control,” added Darcey, who also heaped praise on her rise and fall and said that her hard work had paid off. Shirley agreed that she had come on leaps and bounds from week one and was “very impressed” with her performance. “What was extremely impressive when that music changed from really very slow and it picked up the pace, you stayed with the pace.”

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 20

Dance: Cha Cha to There’s Nothing Holding Me Back by Shawn Mendes

The judges’ verdict: Shirley thought that Gemma brought her “cheeky Cha Cha Cha”, but that she would like the former Emmerdale star to stand on a “good, solid straight leg” in future performances. Bruno compared Gemma to a catwalk queen at fashion week but that she needed to be careful of her foot placement. Craig described it as “all a bit blocky and square” and pulled Gemma up on the placement of her free arm, while Darcey gave Gemma a massive congratulations for being the first celebrity to come out onto the dance floor and perform.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Gemma Atkinson:

Why are you doing Strictly?

“My mum! But it took me a while. Then I saw a line in Oprah Winfrey’s book: “If you can sit it out or dance, I hope you choose to dance.””

Are you competitive?

“Not really, but I’d love to get to Blackpool — it’s my birthday that weekend and I had so many amazing childhood holidays there.”

Hear more from Gemma and Aljaž in our exclusive interview below:

What is Gemma Atkinson famous for?

Soap fans will instantly recognise Gemma as she played Carly Hope in Emmerdale and also Lisa Hunter on Hollyoaks and Tamzin Bayle in Casualty.

Borin in 1984, Manchester-born Gemma first found fame in the early 00s as Lisa in Hollyoaks – a character she also played in spin-offs Hollyoaks: After Hours, Let Loose and In the City.

After five years in the soap, she left and went into the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle, as well as participating in the much-missed Soapstar Superstar – the Pop Idol-esque reality show where soap actors would perform for a panel including Cilla Black and Michael Ball as they tried to win viewer votes.

ITV really need to bring that show back.

After finishing fifth in series two, Gemma starred in a few forgotten films before landing the role of Tamzin in Casualty in 2011.

However it’s for Emmerdale that Gemma is best known for. She played the role of Carly for two years and appeared in nearly 250 episodes of the soap until she left earlier this year.

At the time, she said: “Like Carly if I get too comfortable I have to go and start something else and take a leap of faith before I get stuck. This job is amazing but I’m wary of just becoming part of the furniture.

“I’ll miss all the friends I’ve made, particularly Mark Charnock who plays Marlon. But I’m staying in the Emmerdale charity band Main Street so I’ll still be seeing my mates when we get together for gigs.

“So it’s the end for the moment but not forever, I’m 100% sure Carly will return as she has unfinished business in the village, it’s just a case of figuring out when and why – and who she can mess up when she gets back!”

Does Gemma have any dance experience?

Speaking about her previous dance experience on BBC Breakfast as she was unveiled, Gemma said she “did disco dancing from age 9 to 10”, but that it was basically just doing cartwheels across the floor.

“As far as any dance training goes, I haven’t had any,” she said, adding that “after a few drinks, I think I’m Britney Spears, but I’m absolutely not at all.”

She also revealed that she wants to be paired up with a professional who is “tall and strong” as at 5′ 9″ she’ll need a taller chap to spin her around the dance floor… as long as they don’t drop her. “That’s my only fear, being dropped!” she said.

Last updated 22nd September 2017