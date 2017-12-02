Emmerdale: Moira to follow Holly into drugs hell?

Is she REALLY about to make the same mistake as her late daughter?

Is Emmerdale’s Moira about to go down the same tragic path as Holly and become addicted to drugs? It’s certainly looking that way thanks to these new images that show Moira meeting up with her late daughter’s dealer – but will she really succumb to temptation?

Advertisement

In the run-up to all this, Moira will be seen taking baby Isaac to the clinic for a routine check-up, only to be left wracked with guilt when the doctors reveal that her son might have a heart problem.

Before long, a sleep-deprived Moira is longing for some respite from a crying Isaac and when Dr Cavanagh is unable to prescribe anything to help her sleep, she is left searching for an alternative. And when she comes across Holly’s old phone, Moira hits upon a dangerous and controversial solution.

Feeling conflicted, Moira switches the phone on and sees a message from Simon, Holly’s old drugs dealer. Determined to get some relief, Moira calls him and arranges to meet up the next day.

When the pair come face to face, Simon is initially suspicious but soon realises how desperate Moira is and sells her a stash of pills.

Later on, a wrung-out Moira stands at breaking point at Holly’s grave and takes out the drugs she’s been sold. But will she do the unthinkable repeat her daughter’s mistakes?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.