Emmerdale: Laurel is grilled by police after Emma’s funeral – what is she hiding?

Laurel will be in the frame for murder later this month on Emmerdale when the police grill her about the death of Emma Barton.

Advertisement

In the run-up to her being questioned by DS Benton and DC Wilson, Laurel will be seen being observed by Gabby begging for forgiveness from Ashley while looking at a photo of her late husband.

So, what is troubling Laurel? Could she be guilty of doing away with the bonkers Barton matriarch? After all, she did lie about being out of town at the time of the crime. And Emma’s manipulation of Laurel’s son Arthur was unforgivable – especially in the eyes of a protective mum.

Whatever the truth of the matter, it’s certainly going to get very uncomfortable for Laurel who finds herself being interrogated in the aftermath of Emma’s funeral.

And just what will she say when the investigating officers show her an incriminatory photo?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.