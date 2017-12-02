Accessibility Links

Emmerdale heartbreak: the Dingles are told that Alfie the dog is dying – watch the full scene

Tissues at the ready...

Screen Shot 2017-12-01 at 12.59.00

The Dingles face a death in the family in next week’s Emmerdale when the clan are told that Alfie the dog has liver cancer.

Zak, Lisa and Belle will be left heartbroken when vet Paddy breaks the news that any treatment would be expensive and prohibitive due to Alfie’s age and current state of health.

Screen Shot 2017-12-01 at 12.59.52

After Paddy tells the Dingles that the kindest thing to do would be to let Alfie go, an emotional Zak says that he’s not ready to say goodbye…

You can watch the scene from Wednesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

