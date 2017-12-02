EastEnders: Max proposes to Fi – but will she say yes?

EastEnders fans left shocked by the Weyland bombshells in last night’s episode should prepare themselves for more drama to come next week.

Friday’s visit to Walford saw the truth about Max’s deception revealed as he kissed Fi Browning in full view of the Queen Vic’s regulars, while scheming James Willmott-Brown served Mick and Linda with an eviction notice after telling him that he was the true owner of the pub.

Next, viewers will see Mick and Linda struggling to take in the news that they’ll be out on the street by the start of January and that various properties on the Square will be turned into luxury flats.

The Queen Vic’s punters are also still reeling from the shock of seeing Max so fully involved with the Weyland conspirators. As tempers starts to fray, Max inflames an already tense situation further by proposing to Fi.

But what reaction will he get from the woman herself? And what does predatory Willmott-Brown make of the situation?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

