EastEnders: Kush punches Max in angry showdown

Kush defends his mum's honour in these brand-new first-look pictures

Now that Max Branning’s scheming has been revealed in full view of the Queen Vic’s regulars, there’ll be a long queue of angry Albert Square residents wanting to give him a piece of their mind in Monday’s episode of EastEnders.

First in line will be Kush Kazemi, who’s furious that Max has betrayed his mum Carmel. The priapic Mr Branning has, of course, secretly been seeing Fi Browning and has been stringing Carmel along in order to get hold of her council secrets.

Next, in the fall-out from last Friday’s bombshells, Kush learns that his mother has been left humiliated and heartbroken and decides to take revenge, swinging a well-aimed punch in Max’s direction. Something tells us that he won’t be the only one resorting to this course of action…

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

