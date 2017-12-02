EastEnders: Josh turns to theft to bring down Willmott-Brown

Josh Hemmings will try to scupper his dad James Willmott-Brown’s attempts to destroy Albert Square – but will he be able to foil the plot. Upcoming drama to be shown in the run-up to Christmas on EastEnders will see Josh ask for Lauren’s help in exposing his father, just as Fi and Willmott-Brown are preparing a press launch at the Community Centre.

After telling Lauren that he intends to stop the luxury flats development from happening, Josh attempts to steal some files containing vital information from his father’s computer.

And in an effort to delay Fi and Willmott-Brown from going back to their office, Lauren will end up taking drastic action when she chains herself to the Community Centre doors in front of the Walford Gazette. Will the plan work?

