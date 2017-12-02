EastEnders: Ian confronts Willmott-Brown – but will he go too far?

A desperate Ian Beale will arrange to meet with James Willmott-Brown after growing increasingly concerned about mum Kathy’s state of mind. The tense EastEnders showdown – to be shown in the run-up to Christmas – will see show stalwart Ian confront the man who raped his mother nearly 20 years ago. But will he get the evildoer to confess?

Ian will be seen engineering the confrontation after Kathy’s efforts to put on a brave face fail to convince her nearest and dearest. Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 12 December will then see the pair come face to face, with Ian determined to get answers about Kathy’s past trauma.

But Willmott-Brown once again tries to rewrite history as he tries to cast doubts in Ian mind. A strong-minded Ian pushes on, but will he end up getting the confession he craves? Or is the slimy JWB destined to wriggle his way out of this latest attempt to get to the truth?

