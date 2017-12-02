Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Ben Mitchell’s fate revealed following savage beating

What will Phil do when he realises that Luke is responsible?

EastEnders fans worried about the fate of Ben Mitchell following his savage beating by Luke Browning can be reassured: Phil’s son has survived the attack and will be seen recuperating in hospital in scenes to be shown next week.

Last night’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw Luke brutally beat Ben up and leave him for dead on the floor of the Arches. However, this isn’t the last we’ll see of him: Monday’s visit to Albert Square will see Phil and Kathy rushing to be by their son’s bedside after word reaches them that he’s been admitted to hospital.

After realising that Luke is to blame for Ben’s injuries, Phil storms off but Kathy does her best to calm her ex-husband and convince him not to take action.

However, back in the Square, Phil will be seen putting in a call to former cellmate Aidan…

So will Phil ensure that Luke is punished for his actions? Or will Kathy get there before him after Luke pays a visit to the cafe?

