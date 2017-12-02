Coronation Street: watch Sarah refuse to accept that Gary is dead – see the full scene

The Platts are left dealing with shock news from Ukraine

Sarah Platt will refuse to believe that boyfriend Gary Windass is dead after receiving news that he’s been killed in an explosion in Ukraine in next week’s Coronation Street.

As can be seen in this first-look scene from Monday’s episode, Sarah tells her family that she has a feeling that Gary is still alive (perhaps she’s been reading the tabloid press – more details here).

But will David, Gail and Audrey pay Sarah’s words any credence? Or are they set to convince her that Gary has lost his life?

You can watch the clip from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

