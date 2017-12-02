Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: see Kate discover that Rana is pregnant – watch the scene

Coronation Street: see Kate discover that Rana is pregnant – watch the scene

Find out how Kate reacts to the shock news

CORRIE 9317 MON 4TH DEC 2030 PREVIEW CLIP

Kate Connor will be left in a state of shock on next week’s Coronation Street when she’s told that love interest Rana Nazir is expecting a baby with husband Zeedan.

Advertisement

Rana blurts out that she’s pregnant during a confrontation with Luke in the Rovers that will initially see him chastising her for her duplicity.

Screen Shot 2017-12-01 at 10.32.10

Unaware of what has been said, Kate will later be seen telling Luke that Rana intends to come clean to Zeedan. Unable to stand it any longer, Luke then decides to drop the bombshell news that Rana will not be leaving her husband any time soon – and there’s a sizeable reason as to why…

You can watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

CORRIE 9317 MON 4TH DEC 2030 PREVIEW CLIP
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Saved By the Bell’s Mr Belding just graduated from university

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who 50th: fifth Doctor Peter Davison desktop wallpaper

103513

How the opening titles of The Night Manager were made

imagenotavailable1

Into the Badlands and Lucifer follow Outlander to Amazon Prime UK

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more