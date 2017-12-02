Coronation Street: see Kate discover that Rana is pregnant – watch the scene

Kate Connor will be left in a state of shock on next week’s Coronation Street when she’s told that love interest Rana Nazir is expecting a baby with husband Zeedan.

Rana blurts out that she’s pregnant during a confrontation with Luke in the Rovers that will initially see him chastising her for her duplicity.

Unaware of what has been said, Kate will later be seen telling Luke that Rana intends to come clean to Zeedan. Unable to stand it any longer, Luke then decides to drop the bombshell news that Rana will not be leaving her husband any time soon – and there’s a sizeable reason as to why…

You can watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

