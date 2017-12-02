Coronation Street: Phelan left angered as Luke probes Andy’s disappearance – watch the scene

Luke Britton looks set to get on the wrong side of Pat Phelan in next week’s Coronation Street when he starts to gets suspicious about the whereabouts of Andy Carver.

The upcoming drama sees Luke decides to go in search of Andy after finding some post addressed to him at the builders’ yard flat.

But when Luke discovers that Andy never moved to Bristol (as had previously been thought), he starts to realise that things don’t add up and decides to confide in Pat, who promises to look into it!

The murderous builder’s first move is to send Luke off on a wild goose chase to an address in Birmingham. But is Phelan slowly luring Luke into a potentially deadly trap.

You can watch the scene from Wednesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

