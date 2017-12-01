“Worst ending ever”: viewers slams Safe House series finale

The identity of the mysterious Crow was unveiled, but nothing seemed to make sense

The Safe House series two finale left us with so many questions. Sure, we finally saw Simon Duke unveil himself as mysterious serial killer The Crow, before kidnapping Sam at gunpoint – only to be almost drowned by Tom. But… uh… what actually happened to Sam? Why didn’t Simon kill Tom? And what happened to Luke Griffin?

Fans were not happy with such a bizarre ending.

IS THAT IT? IS SOMEONE PULLING MY LEG #SafeHouse — Ashleigh (@Ashleee_1) September 28, 2017

#safehouse What an absolute waste of four hours. Rubbish ending! — Shona Partridge (@ShonaPWriter) September 28, 2017

Where was the ending we were waiting for?

Sorry what? Why have I wasted four hours of my life for something to end without explaining anything? #safehouse — Rozi Jones (@rozijones) September 28, 2017

Education "you lose marks for not writing proper conclusions".

TV dramas "just leave it, no-one wants to know what happened" #safehouse — Laura Alice (@laura_alice24) September 28, 2017

What about those unanswered questions?

Unsatisfactory ending to #SafeHouse: why did it take so long for the cops to arrive, & why was no one looking for Sam on the beach? — Andrea Shemwell (@Shaggers999) September 28, 2017

#safehouse last half hour was utter rubbish. Why was no one looking for Sam?Where did Liam appear from, how long for the cops to arrive?? — DJ Simpson (@debbiesimpson67) September 29, 2017

So what did happen to Sam dad & Simon actually kill her? Not happy with that ending – too many questions 🙈😤 #safehouse — 🐝Vicky🐝 (@VickyODonnell01) September 28, 2017

Unless ITV commissions a third series, we may never know…