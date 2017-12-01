Will BBC3’s Clique be back for a second series?

BBC3’s Clique went out with quite the bang, as Holly finally got to the bottom of what had been happening at Solasta Finance.

It turned out things were a LOT more complicated than we thought, with a face from the young Edinburgh University student’s past coming back to haunt her.

The tense finale left us with plenty of unanswered questions, the most important of which is, ‘Is that really the end of the story?’

Will Clique return for series 2?

The closing moments of episode six saw Holly and Millie (aka Rachel) reunited in some manner of facility in Edinburgh. The pair exchanged hellos and Holly smiled at her murderous ex best friend. Could that mean there’s more to come from the duo?

Well, we asked the BBC and all they could say was that nothing is confirmed at this stage.

So you’ll just have to wait and see – and maybe watch the whole series all over again on iPlayer to pass the time.

