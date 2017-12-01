Accessibility Links

Who made The Missing’s theme tune?

The BBC drama is back for series 2, but who's responsible for the haunting title song?

120029

The cast may be different in The Missing series two, but the same haunting theme song has stayed.

The title music used for the opening credits is called ‘Come Home’, and it’s performed by Belgian post-rock band, Amatorski.

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/174257287&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true

The soundtrack for series one is available to buy online.

