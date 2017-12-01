Who made The Missing’s theme tune?

The BBC drama is back for series 2, but who's responsible for the haunting title song?

The cast may be different in The Missing series two, but the same haunting theme song has stayed.

Advertisement

The title music used for the opening credits is called ‘Come Home’, and it’s performed by Belgian post-rock band, Amatorski.

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/174257287&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true

Advertisement

The soundtrack for series one is available to buy online.