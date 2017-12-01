Accessibility Links

Victoria creator Daisy Goodwin teases snowy Christmas special for Jenna Coleman’s queen

There'll be a "Christmas-zilla" lurking in the palace - but who?

ITV’s Victoria is set for its own Christmas special this year and writer/creator Daisy Goodwin promises that it’ll be suitably festive.

“I haven’t written the Christmas special yet,” Goodwin told RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, “I imagine it’s going to be quite taxing but I know it’s going to be utterly brilliant and there’ll be a lot of snow in it”.

The festive outing for Jenna Coleman’s queen will be made all the more special thanks to her historical husband Albert’s (Tom Hughes) well-documented love of the winter celebration.

“All his children had individual Christmas trees”, she explained, “so he was the original ‘Christmas-zilla’, I think is the word!”

Fans will have to wait until December to unwrap Goodwin’s festive delight, but they’ll have plenty of ‘Vicbert’ delights to keep them ticking over if series two – which is currently filming – airs in the autumn as planned.

All about Victoria

MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV VICTORIA SERIES 2 EPISODE 1 Pictured: JENNA COLEMAN as Victoria and TOM HUGHES as Albert. This photograph is (C) iTV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

