Poldark fans are NOT happy with Ross after he betrays Demelza AGAIN

Aidan Turner has some explaining to do

Not even a fully shirtless episode could save Aidan Turner’s Ross after his actions in the latest episode of Poldark. The star returned to his old ways, and fans have taken to social media to share their ire.

Advertisement

*Spoilers for Poldark season 3 episode 8 to follow*

Tensions continued to rise in the Poldark marriage as Hugh Armitage continued his pursuit of Demelza, but it was Ross who fell back to his old ways, sharing a heart-to-heart and a quick kiss with former flame Elizabeth in the church, unaware that he was being watched by Prudie the entire time.

What’s worse, a scene in which Ross confessed his complicated feelings for Elizabeth to his wife turned out to be a cruel fantasy conjured up by writer Debbie Horsfield. In reality, he lied to her again – but the mistake may well come back to haunt him.

Fans were outraged.

#Poldark reminding me what Ross is really like every time I think he has changed and is actually a good husband… pic.twitter.com/siPXmcU9LS — Jordyn Heatherington (@JordynBethany) July 30, 2017

#Poldark Remember Demelza punched your lights out last time you messed with Elizabeth, Ross — Judith Wiseman (@JudithW59) July 30, 2017

Are you joking!?!? THAT WASN'T REAL?? ROSS FFS! I WAS ABOUT TO GIVE YOU RESPECT AGAIN. Why!?!?!? #Poldark — Grace Ward (@GracieVWard) July 30, 2017

I hate… HATE Ross #Poldark — Marge Galinski (@MargeGalinski) July 30, 2017

#Poldark ARE YOU KIDDING ME — Jess (@clarapctts) July 30, 2017

I do believe that I dislike Ross just as much as George and the old Vicar. Mainly because I can't bear the way he treats Demelza. #Poldark — ALovelyDay (@Mickysplace) July 30, 2017

Demelza should just leave Ross and go off with the new cute guy. Ross just continually treats her horribly ?#poldark — Sophie (@Soopphhiiee) July 30, 2017

Geoffrey Charles is the only one with his priorities straight on this damn show I swear. #Poldark — Sarah Floate (@sarah_floate) July 30, 2017

? Fine

?? Unnecessary

??? Should probably stop there…

???? Where’s this going?

????? BAD ROSS!#Poldark pic.twitter.com/ruXvpD0cbz — BBC One (@BBCOne) July 30, 2017

Advertisement

Ross’s betrayal and Demelza’s fireside confession that she may want to be with another man sets us up for an enthralling culmination to the series. Check out our review of episode eight here, and have a listen to our Poldark Podcast below for a preview of next week’s series three finale.