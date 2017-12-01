Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley to leave Eva Price role

But will the feisty barmaid be killed off?

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley has revealed that she is to exit the ITV soap in the new year, but that her character Eva Price will not be killed off.

Tyldesley has been a mainstay at Corrie since 2011, but is now set to leave during summer 2018. The news follows the announcement earlier this week that her co-star Shayne Ward is also headed for a new life away from Weatherfield.

Speaking today to the Sun, the 34-year-old Salford-born star said: “Coronation Street has been a dream job for me which is why this was such a difficult decision to leave.

“Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again.

“In the meantime I’m excited about the future, new acting projects, and spending time with my family.”

The character of Eva has recently been embroiled in a high-profile revenge plotline that saw her seek vengeance on boyfriend Aidan after she discovered he’d been cheating with local hairdresser Maria.

Eva then memorably scrapped it out in a fountain with Maria while wearing her wedding dress.

Commenting on Tyldesley’s exit, a Corrie spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Cath Tyldesley will leave Coronation Street at the end of her current contract next year after seven years in the show.

“Cath’s portrayal of Eva Price has made her a firm favourite amongst fans and she will be missed. The producers and writers are currently working on her exit storyline which be on screen in early summer.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.