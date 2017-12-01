Coronation Street: Luke catches Kate and Rana together – but will he tell Alya?

The pair were busted while getting passionate in the back of a van

Luke has just caught Rana and Kate in a state of undress in tonight’s Coronation Street. But fans now have to wait until 8.30pm to find out whether he tells Rana about what he’s witnessed.

Advertisement

In the run-up to the cliffhanger discovery, Zeedan was seen sending wife Rana and Kate off to attend a food fair together, only for the van they were travelling in to break down in the middle of nowhere.

After a call was put in to mechanic Luke to come out and fetch them, Rana confessed to Kate how she can’t stop thinking about her, but knew that her parents would never speak to her again should she follow her heart.

Seeing Rana in such turmoil, Kate’s heart went to her. And with the pair having now admitted their true feelings and the chemistry electric, it wasn’t long before the two of them were finally giving in their feelings in the back of the broken-down van.

But little did they realise that Luke – with Alya in two – had arrived on the scene and was about to catch them getting passionate. Luke was last seen opening the van doors to reveal a startled Rana and Kate inside. But Alya currently remains unaware of what’s going on. Will it stay that way?

You an can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.