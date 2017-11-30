Emmerdale: Tom Waterhouse’s secret plan is REVEALED

Fans tonight discovered just what Debbie’s mysterious boyfriend is up to

Businessman Tom Waterhouse has tonight been revealed to be behind the golf course development in Emmerdale that could leave the Dingles without a home.

Thursday’s episodes of the ITV soap saw Tom meet with several associates – including council contact Morris Blakey – to discuss his plans to own a golf course in the village.

As fans know, an access road would result in Wishing Well Cottage – home to the Dingle family since 1994 – being demolished. And this evening’s double bill saw Morris left confident that Zak and Lisa would eventually accept his offer of an extra £50,000 on their land.

Fans had been suspicious that Tom would be revealed to be the mastermind behind the plot ever since he was seen playing golf in his high-rise apartment.

Speculation then mounted when viewers noticed Tom’s obvious reluctance to either be photographed or be a visible presence in the village, despite being the current boyfriend of Debbie Dingle.

It now remains to be seen whether Tom gets his way and changes the look of Emmerdale forever? Or if Debbie gets wind of his scheme and puts a halt to it?

