EastEnders: has Linda left Mick following new Whitney drama?

The Carters are in crisis (again!)

The future of the Carters’ marriage has once again been thrown into doubt on EastEnders with Linda looking to have walked out on husband Mick.

Thursday’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw Mick prepare to surprise Linda with his plan for them to renew their vows, only for there to be no sign of her upstairs at the Queen Vic.

The cliffhanger moment after a distraught Whitney arrived back at the pub, having been ditched by Woody, who’d fled overseas to Spain.

Shirley was seen warning Mick that getting involved in Whit’s problems would be detrimental to his marriage. But this didn’t stop the landlord offering his support.

The trouble was that Linda chose that moment to walk in – her shocked expression saying it all about what she was witnessing.

The spectacle now appears to have been enough for Linda to scarper, with EastEnders fans now left to wonder whether she’s finally decided to call time on her relationship with Mick.

However, recent storyline gossip shared by show boss John Yorke offers hints that Mick and Linda will be seen fighting to protect their livelihood, only for fresh tensions to arise.

Said the soap’s executive consultant: “Mick and Linda are desperate to save their home and marriage, and aren’t going down without a fight.

“Mick finds himself offered a lifeline by Aidan – but one with huge consequences that could leave Mick in greater trouble than he could ever imagine.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

