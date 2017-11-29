Accessibility Links

When will Death in Paradise be back for series 7?

Ardal O'Hanlon will return for his first full series as DI Jack Mooney after taking over from Kris Marshall

It’s almost time for series seven of Death in Paradise as the drama prepares to return to BBC1 early in 2018.

We’ll catch up with Ardal O’Hanlon as he settles in to life in Saint Marie as DI Jack Mooney, along with his daughter Siobhan (Grace Stone). Death in Paradise is filmed in Guadeloupe by Red Planet Pictures and created by Robert Thorogood.

Having swapped his life in London for the sunny Caribbean, he’ll be getting used to his new colleagues Florence, JP, Dwayne and the Commissioner, as well as drinking at Catherine’s bar.

Alongside O’Hanlon, the main cast (Josephine Jobert, Danny John-Jules, Tobi Bakare and Don Warrington) will all return.

Elizabeth Kilgarriff, BBC Commissioning Editor and Executive Producer, said in a statement: “Death in Paradise is pure escapism for BBC1 viewers and I am delighted to confirm it will be returning for another series.

“Kris has been a brilliant and heroic detective who will be greatly missed, but I am so pleased to welcome Ardal to the team and can’t wait to see him take the reigns as our leading Caribbean crime fighter.”

