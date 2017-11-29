Accessibility Links

Meet Apprentice candidate James White: his hobby is white collar boxing

Meet the cheeky IT recruiter who also works as a motivational speaker

Meet the cheeky IT recruiter who also works as a motivational speaker

14219346-low_res-the-apprentice-series-13-2017

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: James White

Age: 26

Occupation:  Owner, recruitment firm

Lives: Birmingham

Twitter: @james91white

Most ridiculous quote: “I’m a very good looking, erm… guy. I would rate myself nine out of 10. It’ll be a 10 as soon as I get back in the shape that I want to be in.”

Who is James White?

No, he’s not just a very good looking, erm… guy. James is the owner of IT Recruitment company Right Time Recruitment, whose website is mysteriously offline. A business graduate from Keele University, James has worked as a recruiting consultant and – since August this year – a motivational speaker.

What can we expect from James?

If you’re anticipating a wheeler-dealer then you may be right – James used to have the nickname ‘Del Boy’. And he shouldn’t have a problem if a huge Apprentice fight breaks out: he enjoys white collar boxing as a hobby. Bring it on.

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

