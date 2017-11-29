Accessibility Links

Meet Apprentice candidate Elizabeth McKenna AKA “Scary Liz”

Meet the "slightly bonkers" florist determined to bloom in this year's competition

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Elizabeth McKenna

Age: 39

Occupation: Owner, Florist Chain

Lives: Nottinghamshire

Twitter: @Lizzie_McKenna1

Most ridiculous quote: “My big feet are good for two things; getting me into trouble as they’re as big as my mouth and I constantly get them stuck in it, but… they also kick butt.”

Who is Elizabeth McKenna?

Born in Australia, and still a carrier of an Aussie passport, Elizabeth moved to the UK in 1991. After earning a degree in International Relations from Nottingham Trent University, she became the owner of florist Flowers by Susan (Elizabeth’s middle name is Susan). She’s now been there for over 10 years.

On her website, Elizabeth writes, “Since then I have worked as a florist in all manner areas floral, trained and worked as a floristry lecturer and as an apprenticeship trainer, and yes, we have an apprentice!” Classic Elizabeth.

What can we expect from her?

At work she’s known as “scary Liz” but describes herself as a “slightly bonkers country girl” with a love of dogs and horses (you never know, it might come in handy). She also says she’s a hands-on practical person, but one who “shoots from the hip”.

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1

All about The Apprentice

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

