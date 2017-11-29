Hollyoaks: EXCLUSIVE! Ellie Nightingale to get new love interest – Sophie Porley teases romantic future

Ellie Nightingale has been revealed as the person who pushed evil dad Mac through a window in tonight’s E4 showing.

Advertisement

But in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, actress Sophie Porley hinted there might be some light among the shade of the unfolding Nightingale dramas as the family reels from tonight’s bombshell in the shape of a new romance…

“The aftermath of Ellie’s actions is not going to be happy and all the family will rally together,” she said. “But Ellie might be able to get her mind off everything with a potential new love interest – but I’m not allowed to say who it is!”

When probed if the short-lived dalliance with dishy Damon Kinsella could be revisited, Porley shut down hopes of the pair trying again after the disastrous end to their dating. “I really like them as a couple, they were so cute and me and Jacob Roberts (aka Damon) enjoyed working together. For now, the fact they were both sick and had diarrhoea at the same time after they had food poisoning is quite hard to come back from!

“I would’ve thought having them both running off to the toilet together might bring them closer and see them bond, but sadly Ellie and Damon didn’t think so and are destined to just be friends…”

So who does that leave? Damon’s BFF buff Brody Hudson? Unlikely as he’s getting cosy with Cleo McQueen in the recent Hollyoaks trailer. Troubled Luke Morgan? One of the dashing Donovan brothers? Or a new face we’ve yet to meet?

Whatever happens, Porley is pleased the repercussions of the Mac attack doesn’t rule out any more fun times for her character – and she has some other ideas how she could let her hair down.

“I loved filming in Ibiza earlier this year and it would be really nice if Ellie and her girlfriends went to LA to visit Linda Gray’s character, grandma Tabby. Maybe Ellie could find a new boyfriend there and have some fun in the sun… But I’m not sure how exciting it would be to watch!”

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.